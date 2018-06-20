Shirley I. Sandmoen, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, June 19,
2018 at her residence at the age of 70 years. No services are scheduled.
A native of Cohasset, Minnesota, she was the daughter of the late Milton
and Clara Brace. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse and had worked at
Harton Hospital, the Life Care Center of Tullahoma and nursing homes in
Manchester and Winchester. She enjoyed gardening and reading.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and
four sisters. She is survived by her husband, Ron Sandmoen of Tullahoma;
daughters, Wendy Prince (Michael) and Wanda Horner (Carl Willis), both of
Tullahoma; one sister, Peggy Whitted of Grand Rapids, Minnesota; six
grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.