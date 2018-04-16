Shirley Ann Villani, age 82 of Manchester, passed away on Monday, April 16, 2018 at St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro. She was born on December 23, 1935 to the late Roman and Ruth Beaver. She was a member of Main Street Church of Christ. Shirley enjoyed shopping, cooking and helping others.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Vito A. Villani. Survived by her sons, Keith Villani, Gregory Villani and Ben Villani; brother, George Beaver of South Carolina; sister, Joyce Leone of Georgia.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Villani family.
Shirley Ann Villani
Shirley Ann Villani, age 82 of Manchester, passed away on Monday, April 16, 2018 at St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro. She was born on December 23, 1935 to the late Roman and Ruth Beaver. She was a member of Main Street Church of Christ. Shirley enjoyed shopping, cooking and helping others.