Sheila Jean Harris

Shelia Jean Harris age 47 passed away on February 16, 2017 at her residence in Tullahoma.
A native of Tullahoma, she was the daughter of the late James L. Harris and Nellie Jean Tankersley of Tullahoma. She was a homemaker, enjoyed swimming at the lake, loved to grill out and go for long rides in the country.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Shelia is survived by her daughter, Tabitha Jean Bradford and husband AJ of Tullahoma; half-brother Brad Weddington of Tullahoma, half-sister Penny Bearden of Shelbyville, Tennessee; one grandson, Jacob Eli Bradford and her boyfriend, William S. Hall, Jr.
