Shea Lynn Tucker of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, September 21,
2017 at her residence at the age of 44 years. No local services are
scheduled.
Shea, a native of Terre Haute, IN, was born on January 25, 1973. She
enjoyed spending time with her family, going to the movies, boating,
shopping and visiting the Smoky Mountains.
She was preceded in death by brother, David Williams II.
She is survived by her mother and step-father, Connie and Bill Morris of
Tullahoma; step-father, David Williams of Tamaroa, IL, fiancé’. Nick
Jelley
of Tullahoma; brother, Chad McCammon of Roseville, IL and best friend,
Janet Finks-Stein of Sparta, IL.
“Shea had filled our lives with love, comfort and joy. Gifts that will
never be lost… Her warmth protects us from a world that can be too cold.
Her
strength lifts us up when we are down. Despite losing the best part of it,
the world is truly a better place because of her. We love you, Shea”
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.