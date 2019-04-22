Scott L Bly of Normandy, passed this life on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at
his residence at the age of 65 years. No services are scheduled.
A native of Scarborough, Maine, he was the son of the late Newell and
Loraine George Bly. He enjoyed building model cars, watching Nascar racing,
listening to music, reading about Nascar racing and playing with his
grandchildren.
He is survived by wife, Evelyn Bly of Normandy; son, Lance William Bly and
his wife, Karen of Australia; daughters, Maryann Bly and his fiancé’, Sammy
Watters of Tullahoma and Tammi Robinson and her husband, Michael of Hollis,
Maine; sister, Shelly Zigler and her husband, Larry of Arizona and five
grandchildren, Kaicee, Izak and Carter Robinson and Samantha and Hallie Bly.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS