Santos Solis Soriano Jr — 8/13/2017

Mr. Santos Solis Soriano Jr passed this life on August 10, 2017 at
Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 67 years old.
Mr. Soriano was born to the late Santos Solis Soriano, Sr. and Fransisca
Villanueva Soriano on May 25, 1950 in Mexico.
A carpenter by trade he loved to make things with his hands. He also
enjoyed the game of soccer, both as a player and spectator.
He is survived by his wife, Ofelia Rodriguez Solis of Tullahoma. He left to
mourn his passing his children, sons Santos Solis Soriano, III and Osvaldo
Solis, both of Mexico. Surviving daughters include Rosalba Bouchard and her
husband Matthew of Tullahoma, Tennessee, Patricia Solis of Tullahoma,
Tennessee, Ariana Solis Villafuerte and her husband Cesar of Tullahoma,
Tennessee and Norma Solis of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Surviving grandchildren are Jessie and Theodore Amaro, Miguel, Jennifer,
Mandy and Samantha Gallegos, Brianna and Janet Villafuerte, Vivan Solis and
Cristian Solis Silva.
Also surviving Mr. Soriano are his siblings Gloria Nunez, Lucila Ortega and
Rosa, Leobordo and Ulices Solis. Siblings Merced and Adriana Solis preceded
him in death.
Visitation with family members will be held beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday,
August 13, 2017 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. A funeral service will
follow at 3 p.m.
