Ruth Eloise Yarber Mahler passed from this life on Saturday September 17, 2017. A loving wife, mother, and friend to many, she is predeceased by her parents, Grover and Edna Yarber of Acton, Indiana; sisters Betty, Melba, and Harriette, brother Ray; and her loving and devoted husband of 44 years, George. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Iris Mahler in Acton, Indiana and Rosie Yarber in Indianapolis, IN; son Robert and wife Sharon of Murfreesboro, TN; son Kenny and wife Karen of Birmingham AL; and grandchildren Andrew Mahler and wife Anne Garland Mahler of Charlottesville VA; Brandon Mahler of Murfreesboro, TN; and Sam Mahler of Washington, DC.
Ruth was born April 21, 1926 near Indianapolis, Indiana and lived in the area until 1957 when she and her family moved to Manchester. During the war, she worked in the defense industry in and around Indianapolis where she met her future husband George, serving in the military at that time. They were married in 1946 in Indianapolis. After moving to Manchester, Ruth was active in her church, First Methodist Church of Manchester, and in local activities, including the Manchester Garden Club, the PTA, and other local organizations. For many years, she was a constant and devoted caregiver to her husband following his disability and retirement. She worked tirelessly in caring for him until his death in 1990. More recently, she had been a resident of Brookdale Assisted Living in Tullahoma. Ruth will be fondly remembered as one who loved to be with people, cook and sew for family and friends, involved in her church, enjoyed boating and picnicking at the lake with her family, and visiting with her family in Indiana.
The family wishes to thank her caregivers and friends at Brookdale and Hospice Compassus for their loving care for her in her last years. Ruth will be interred at the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens following a private family service. Those wishing to send cards or flowers should contact the Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home, or gifts may be offered in her name to the First Methodist Church of Manchester.
