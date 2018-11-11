Roger Dail Garrett, age 57 of Tullahoma passed away Thursday, November 08, 2018 at Tennova Harton Hospital. No services are planned at this time.
A native of Pennington Gap, Virginia, he was the son of the late Davie Lee and Bobby Joe Sarver Garrett. Mr. Garrett loved to raise vegetable and to cook. He was a veteran of the United State Army attaining the rank of 2nd Lieutenant.
Mr. Garrett is survived by his wife, Erika Garrett of Alexandria, Virginia; his daughter Christina Garrett, brothers; Richard Garrett of Jonesville, VA., Gary Garrett of Tennessee, Billy Garrett of Rose Hill, VA., sisters; Kay Garrett of Tennessee, Linda Garrett of Kingsport, TN and Sharon Garrett as well as one grandchild, James Garrett.
DAVES-CULBERTSON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.