Mr. Robert Vincent Pleasant passed away on Monday, June 19, 2017 at St.
Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN. No services are planned
at this time.
Robert was born in Savannah, GA, the son of the late Samuel and Ethel
Pleasant. He served his country in the United States Army. He worked in
the construction business as an ironworker for many years and retired
from Walmart, where he worked in the Garden Center. Robert was a member
of First Baptist Church in Manchester and enjoyed dancing at the VFW in
Tullahoma.
In addition to his parents, Robert was also preceded in death by seven
brothers and sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years,
Carole Pleasant; one daughter, Robin (Scot) Phillips of Missouri; three
grandchildren, Cody (Tabitha) Denton, Miranda (fiancé Derek Gamble)
Denton and Tyler Denton; and three great grandchildren, Cameron, Layne,
and Lily Denton.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Pleasant family.