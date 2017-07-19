Robert T Overman Sr of Normandy passed this life on Wednesday, July 19,
2017 at his residence at the age of 82 years. No services are scheduled.
Mr. Overman, the son of the late Alvin Addison and Edith Ethel McPherson
Overman, was born in Tullahoma on May 25, 1935. He was a U S Air Force
veteran and had worked for many years at George Dickel Distillery. He
loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, bird watching and hunting for
ginseng. He also loved his dog, Sandy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Donald
Overman and one sister, Evelyn Rackler.
Mr. Trapp is survived by five sons, Geoffrey Overman and his fiancé, Teri
Adams of Normandy, Robert T Overman Jr of Manchester, Joseph Overman of
Manchester, Anthony Donald Overman and his wife, Beth of Cannon County and
Alvin Avery Overman Manchester; one daughter, Natalie Overman Brown and her
husband, Brian of Hillsboro; two sisters, Janice Diehl and Doris Brown,
both of Tullahoma and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.