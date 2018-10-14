Robert R Tracey of Winchester, passed this life on Friday, October 12, 2018
at his residence at the age of 74. No services are scheduled.
A native of Zanesville, OH, he was the son of the late William Pearl and
Opal Hufford Tracey. He began working in the meat department at Big Bear
Stores in Ohio when he was sixteen years old. He eventually became the
department manager and worked with Big Bear Stores for fifty-four years.
After
retiring in 2001, he and his wife, Sue relocated to Winchester where he
started working for the United Grocery Store in Decherd. He again retired
in 2015. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, David Tracey
and six brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Tracey of Winchester; sons, Bobby Tracey of
Winchester and John Lycans and his wife, Sabrina of Canal Winchester, OH;
grandchildren, Devon Tracey, Katrina Tracey and her husband, Will Darley,
Amanda Tracey and Zachary Lycans; daughter-in-law, Alicia Tracey of
Columbus, OH; niece, Debbie Johnson and her husband, Robert of Tullahoma;
sisters-in-law, Linda Sims of Tullahoma and Eileen Bentley of Zanesville,
OH; brother-in-law, Mike Sims and his wife, Katie of Tullahoma; many nieces
and nephews in Ohio and Tennessee and lifelong friends, Raymond and Diana
Snyder of Estill Springs, Mike Snyder of Estill Springs, Teresa White of
Estill Springs and Nick and Valerie Polyak of Lake of the Ozarks, MO. A
special thanks to Paige and Nancy Tracey for all their love and support.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.