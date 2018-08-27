Mr. Robert Lewis Partin, Jr, age 70, of Hillsboro, TN passed away on
August 22, 2018 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN. No
services are planned.
Bob was born in Franklin County, TN, the son of the late Robert Lewis
Partin, Sr. and Ethel Thurman Partin. He was a graduate of Coffee County
Central High School, Georgia Institute of Technology and University of
Tennessee Space Institute. He was a scientist and owned Partin
Scientific, a consulting company. He loved cats and dogs, Star Trek,
flying planes, and having spirited debates on religion and politics with
anyone and everyone.
Bob is survived by one son, Richard H. Partin and wife, Jia Wei, of Ft.
Myers, FL; two daughters, Tracey J. Partin of Orlando, FL and Melissa J.
Partin and husband, Samuel Meder, of San Francisco, CA; grandchildren,
Liam Meder, Gavin, Henry and Riley Partin; one sister, Judy Partin (Peter
Pryfogle); and his best friend for life, Deborah Leaper, whom he cared
for for the past eight years.
MANCHESTER FUNERAL HOME IS HONORED TO SERVE THE PARTIN FAMILY