Robert Courtney Hensel

Robert “Bob” Courtney Hensel Sr., of Manchester Tenn., passed away
Thursday, March 2, 2017. His death was sudden and fast, no pain. He was
born Oct. 31, 1935, in Sewickley, the son of the late Fred A. Hensel Sr.
and Jessie Courtney. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Dorothy Sue
“Robbie” Robinette; kids, Diana Sacket (husband, Victor), of Greensburg,
Robert “Bob” Courtney Hensel Jr. (wife, Stefanie), of Greensburg, Cheryl
Leigh Hensel (partner, Jennifer), of Manchester, Tenn., Jarvie “Jay” A.
Hensel (whereabouts unknown), Dana Steven Robinette (wife, Judy), of Casa
Grande, Ariz, and Letha Michelle Key (husband, Joey), of St. Petersburg,
Fla.; known grandkids, Jayme, Chelsea, Cassie, Gavin, Keefer, Amanda,
Robert “Bobby” Courtney Hensel III, and Courtney; too many nieces and
nephews to mention, except “Zander” of Tullahoma, Tenn.; great-grandkids,
unknown; one brother, Fred “Tyke” Hensel, of Greensburg; one sister, Joan
“Joanie” Evans, of Greensburg; one sister-in-law, Karen Yolanda Zukosky, of
Tullahoma, Tenn.; and mother-in-law, Daisy Ree Robinette, of Tullahoma,
Tenn. He leaves behind his best friend, Lacy Rollins, and wife, Gina; his
dog, Angel; and his Shetland ponies, Missy, Cookie, and Crackers. He loved
his job and the men and women he worked with, and a special thank-you to
Brenda Parks for helping him through the worst of times and laughing with
him at the best of times. Also, a thank-you to Mr. Joe Pannell Jr., who was
his supervisor and special friend at UTC Aerospace Institute in Tullahoma,
TN. Bob was a devoted family man who loved his kids, grandkids, and yes,
even his mother-in-law. Once you became his friend, as long as you did not
cross him, he was a friend for life. He never said “no” to his wife and
swore by his kids. Bob was one of the past presidents of The Boys Club in
Pinellas Park, FL and a police officer there; a past president of The
Rotary Club in Pinellas County, FL. He also had a career in being a private
investigator. He owned his own company, Bay Area Security and
Investigations, for 40 years. Bob and his family moved to Manchester, TN in
February 2005. He loved a good cigar to chew on and his non-profit rescue
farm for prevention of animal cruelty; which started with five ducks. Bob
was one of the best men ever created and will never be forgotten by those
who loved him and he loved. His death was a complete shock to us all and
yes, I am angry as his wife, because I was unable to do anything to save
him.
