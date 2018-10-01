«

Richard Michael Alley

Richard Michael Alley of Manchester, passed this life on Saturday,
September 29, 2018 at Unity Medical Center at the age of 59. Memorial
Services will be scheduled at a later date.

A native of Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Edward Carlye and
Ruth Beatrice Lorch Alley. He was a U S Army veteran and enjoyed being
with his family, fishing and building things.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Robert Alley;
daughter, Bonnie Tilly; brothers, William and Norman Alley and sister,
Carolyn Alley.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen Merryman Alley of Manchester; sons,
Kevin Acton of Maryland and Christopher Alley of Manchester; daughters,
Jennifer Richardson of Manchester and Christina Auble of Maryland;
brothers, Robert Alley of Maryland and Edward Alley and his wife, Beatrice
of Pennsylvania and sixteen grandchildren.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.