Richard Michael Alley of Manchester, passed this life on Saturday,
September 29, 2018 at Unity Medical Center at the age of 59. Memorial
Services will be scheduled at a later date.
A native of Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Edward Carlye and
Ruth Beatrice Lorch Alley. He was a U S Army veteran and enjoyed being
with his family, fishing and building things.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Robert Alley;
daughter, Bonnie Tilly; brothers, William and Norman Alley and sister,
Carolyn Alley.
He is survived by his wife, Eileen Merryman Alley of Manchester; sons,
Kevin Acton of Maryland and Christopher Alley of Manchester; daughters,
Jennifer Richardson of Manchester and Christina Auble of Maryland;
brothers, Robert Alley of Maryland and Edward Alley and his wife, Beatrice
of Pennsylvania and sixteen grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.