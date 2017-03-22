Richard Hill passed this life on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at the Waters of
Winchester at the age of 73 years. No services are scheduled.
A native of Franklin County, TN, he was the son of the late Epherim and
Martha O’Dear Hill. He enjoyed fishing and watching his game shows on TV.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anita
Hill; son, Allen Hill; three brothers, Epherim Hill Jr., Joe Frank Hill and
James Robert Hill and three sisters, Hilda Brinkley, Norma Jean Hill and
Annester Hill.
Richard is survived by three sisters, Rosa Haddon of Tullahoma, Mary
Francess Stevens of Manchester and Hilda Brinkley of Hillsboro.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.