Mr. Ralph Mervin Collins, age 63, of Manchester, TN passed away on Monday, June 18, 2018, at Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon, TN. Ralph was born in Coffee County, TN to the late Howard and Arlie Collins. He worked construction most of his life and liked to garden. Ralph loved riding in his slingshot, camping, and watching NASCAR. He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
In addition to his parents, Ralph is also preceded in death by one brother, Boyd Collins. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Marsha Collins; two sons, Jason (Tiffany) Collins and Joseph Collins; one brother, Thomas (Norma) Collins; six grandchildren, Skye, Vaden, Cade, Luke, Kiera, and Brooke Collins; two honorary grandchildren, Sophia and Noelle Squier; and one best friend, Sue Adams.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Collins family.