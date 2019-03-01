Phillip Ray Odle, age 70 of Manchester passed away Thursday Feb. 28, 2019 at his home. Mr. Odle, a retired construction worker, was born in Gary, Indiana.
Mr. Odle was preceded in death by his parents Jessie and Sarah Odle; sisters Betty and Shirley; and great-grandson Diego Ray Salas. He is survived by his wife Teresa; sons Kelly (Diane) Odle, Kevin (Theresa) Odle and daughter Carrie Walls of Michigan; a brother Ken and sister Phyllis.
He is also survived by grandchildren Jacob (Elise) Will, Janelle Will, Tasha Salas, Shayne (Ashley) Odle; and great-grandchildren Lexi, Mae, Kat, Hayden, Everett, Jade, Clairie.
Central Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.