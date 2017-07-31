Phil “Hawk” Dewayne Blackburn of Moore County passed this life on Sunday,
July 30, 2017 at NHC of Tullahoma the age of 76 years. No services are
scheduled.
Mr. Blackburn, a native of Franklin County, was the son of the late James
Robert and Annie B Finney Blackburn. He loved riding motorcycles,
especially his Harley’s. He also loved animals and raised horses for many
years. He also enjoyed raising and rescuing wolves. He was also a great
story teller.
He is survived by his wife, Candy Blackburn of Moore County; one son,
Ashton Blackburn and his wife, Courtney of Huntsville; three daughters,
Fallon Johnson and her husband, Chris of Shelbyville, Deseray Collins and
her husband, Tim of Redding, CA and Lolita Jones and her husband, Carl of
Winchester; eight grandchildren, Mariah and SunSaray Johnson, Laila and
Alexus Horton, Randy Cravens, Matthew McCubbin and Brooke and Austin Jones
and two great grandchildren, Colten Cravens and Farrah McCubbin.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.