Phil “Hawk” Dewayne Blackburn

Phil “Hawk” Dewayne Blackburn of Moore County passed this life on Sunday,
July 30, 2017 at NHC of Tullahoma the age of 76 years. No services are
scheduled.

Mr. Blackburn, a native of Franklin County, was the son of the late James
Robert and Annie B Finney Blackburn. He loved riding motorcycles,
especially his Harley’s. He also loved animals and raised horses for many
years. He also enjoyed raising and rescuing wolves. He was also a great
story teller.

He is survived by his wife, Candy Blackburn of Moore County; one son,
Ashton Blackburn and his wife, Courtney of Huntsville; three daughters,
Fallon Johnson and her husband, Chris of Shelbyville, Deseray Collins and
her husband, Tim of Redding, CA and Lolita Jones and her husband, Carl of
Winchester; eight grandchildren, Mariah and SunSaray Johnson, Laila and
Alexus Horton, Randy Cravens, Matthew McCubbin and Brooke and Austin Jones
and two great grandchildren, Colten Cravens and Farrah McCubbin.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.