Percy W Simmonds of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, September 14,
2017 at Horizon Health and Rehab in Manchester at the age of 83 years. No
services are scheduled.
Mr. Simmonds was born on June 9, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois. He was a
butcher by trade. He and his late wife, Nadyne Vickery Simmonds enjoyed
traveling and going for walks in the woods together. He also enjoyed
gardening and was a Volunteer Fire Fighter.
Mr. Simmonds is survived by stepson, Dale Maxwell and his wife, Bonnie of
Tullahoma; three grandchildren, Rebecca, Danielle and Vanessa Maxwell, all
of Tullahoma and seven great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.