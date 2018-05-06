Penny Lee Goff Stephens age 54 of Manchester, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, April 28, 2018. She was born July 31, 1963 in Manchester, Tennessee to the late Jack Landis Goff and Molly Ellen Thompson. She was also preceded in death by grandparents Orion and Berta Tipton Goff and Raymond and Josie Bell Williams Thompson.
She is survived by her children Johnny and Willy Stephens and their father Johnny Stephens. Sisters; M. Emaline Goff Collins of Leslie, Arkansas, Patricia Goff Tucker of Shelbyville, Ashley Pride Walker of Huntsville, Alabama, one brother; Patrick Mullican of Hillsboro. She also leaves behind aunts and uncles; Barbara Willoughby, Wanda Lusk, Charles, James, David and Kenneth of Manchester, Reynolds and William of Texas along with six nieces, seven nephews, many cousins and her longtime loving companion, Dennis Jamison of Manchester.
Penny attended Coffee County High School and spent her life living and working in Manchester. She enjoyed cooking and gardening and like to do things her way.
A private memorial service will take place at Mt. Garner Cemetery in Decherd at a later date.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements