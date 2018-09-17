Penny Lea Cox of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, September 17, 2018
at her residence at the age of 77. Memorial Services will be announce at a
later time.
A native of Natchitoches, LA, she was the daughter of the late Gustave L
and Lea Sompayrac Broussard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded
in death by brother, Gus O Broussard.
Mrs. Cox is survived by her husband, George Cox of Tullahoma; sons, Glenn
Robert Cox and his wife, Connie of Fayetteville, Kevin O Cox of Estill
Springs, Brian G Cox and his wife, Roseanna of Madison, AL and Jason B Cox
and his wife, Andrea of Charlotte, NC; sisters, Daisy Evans and her
husband, Max of Natchitoches, LA and Mary Broussard of Natchitoches, LA;
eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.