Peggy Greene Watts was born on June 3, 1940 in Athens, AL to Merle Henry
Greene and Jewell Dean Carter Greene. She married David Daniel Watts on
November 15, 1955 in Booneville, MS. Together, they had six children:
David Daniel Watts, Jr., Rebecca Jane Watts, Timmy Whittington Watts,
James Elliott Watts, John Anthony Watts, and Mary Lois Watts; 10
grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in
death by her parents, her husband, and her daughter, Rebecca Jane Watts.
Peggy died peacefully on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at her residence in
Manchester, TN, surrounded by her loving family. A private memorial
service will be scheduled at a later date.
