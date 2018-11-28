Nadine Fay Vaughan, age 74, of Manchester, TN, passed this life on
Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at her residence. No services are
scheduled at this time.
Nadine was born in Beechgrove, TN, the daughter of the late Bennett and
Beulah Crosslin Driver. She was a homemaker and loved gardening with her
“green thumb,” her cats, and Christmas.
In addition to her parents, Nadine was also preceded in death by her
husband, Kenneth Mims, and two sisters, Marie Nipper and Juanita
Blackburn. She is survived by three sons, Everett, Terry, and Tim
Gibson; one daughter, Betty Jean Yarbrough; six grandchildren; and four
great grandchildren.
