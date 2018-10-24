Myrtice R. Stinson of Lynchburg, TN passed this life on Tuesday, October 23,
2018 at the Lynchburg Nursing Center at the age of 82. Memorial Services
will be scheduled at a later time.
A native of Madison County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Alonzo and
Vainie Davis Roberts. She was raised in the mountains of North Carolina
and never lost her love for the outdoors. She enjoyed gardening and going
to flea markets and yard sales. Most of all, she loved her Lord.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters,
Murphy Roberts and Myrtle Roberts.
Mrs. Stinson is survived by her husband of 62 years, Howard Stinson of
Lynchburg; son, Chris Stinson and his wife, Trina of Lynchburg and two
grandchildren, Aaron and Jacob.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.