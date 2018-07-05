Miriam Hernandez, of Winchester, passed this life on Thursday July 5, 2018
at her residence at the age of 78 years. No services are scheduled.
A native of Holguin, Cuba, she was the daughter of the late Jose and Ramona
Pijuan Garces. She loved to go shopping and collected glassware. She also
enjoyed cooking and being with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Pablo
Hernandez and daughter Barbara Duque.
She is survived by son, Raymond Vigil of Miami, FL; daughters, Rebecca
Booth and her husband, Matthew of Winchester and Miriam Baldrich and her
husband, Raul of Port Charlotte, FL; sister, Mireya Garces Tejeda of Tampa,
FL; eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
