Milton “Pete” Eidson, III

MILTON ABRAHAM “PETE” EIDSON, III, age 74, of Estill Springs, Tenn., departed this life on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at his residence following an extended illness. Mr. Eidson was born in Charlotte, NC, to the late Milton Eidson, II and Ina Ballard Eidson on May 23, 1944. Mr. Eidson served his country in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years before his retirement. He is a Vietnam war veteran. Mr. Eidson and his family were stationed at Arnold Air Force Base in 1985 and relocated to Estill Springs. After his retirement with the Air Force he was employed for approximately 10 years at Bailey Company in Tullahoma. Mr. Eidson was a former member of the Kiwanis Club International and the VFW. He enjoyed playing golf and fishing. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, brother, father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Eidson was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Brown. He is survived by his wife, Corrie Eidson, sons; Milton Eidson also of Estill Springs, Brandon Eidson (Makisha McPeak)of Manchester, Grandchildren; Justin Eidson of Estill Springs, Aidan Eidson, Evan Eidson and Tabitha Johnson all of Manchester, sister, Paula Coates, North Augusta, SC.
Memorial Services will be held this week at the Chattanooga National Cemetery in Chattanooga, Tenn.
