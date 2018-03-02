Mickey L Sisco, of McMinnville, passed this life on Thursday, March 1, 2018
at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro at the age of 48 years. A Celebration of
Life Service will be scheduled at a later date.
Mr. Sisco, a native of Memphis, was the son of the late John William Sisco
and the late Anita Jo Foster Sisco. He enjoyed tinkering with projects,
whittling and doing carpentry projects. He also loved music and playing
his guitar.
He is survived by son, Jonathan Campbell of McMinnville; brother, John
Timothy Sisco of Ripley, MS and friends, Erica and Sallie Lane of
McMinnville and Nelson Williams of Smithville.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.