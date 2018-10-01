Michele L Harrison of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, September
29, 2018 at his residence at the age of 75. Memorial Services will be
scheduled at a later date.
A native of Norwood, MA, he was the son of the late Daniel Edward Harrison
and the late Evelyn Lisa Hanscom Harrison. He was a U S Navy veteran and
enjoyed working in his yard planting flowers, fishing, reading and
listening to gospel music.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Daniel
Harrison.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Harrison of Tullahoma; daughter, Misty
Mitchell and her husband, Anthony of Shelbyville and three grandchildren,
Brianna and Zachary Tucker and Jacob Mitchell.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.