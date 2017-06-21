Michael Ray Sherrill of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, June 20,
2017 at his residence at the age of 63 years. No services are scheduled.
A native of Tullahoma he was the son of the late Mr and Mrs Ernest Sherrill.
He was a U S Army veteran. He enjoyed fishing, watching TV, playing with
remote control cars and being with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Joshua
Sherrill and two brothers, David and Ralph Sherrill.
Mr. Sherrill is survived by one son, Michael Bates of Clarksville; two
daughters, Jennifer Zimecki and her husband, David of Tullahoma and Kristen
Bates Carpenter of Clarksville and six grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.