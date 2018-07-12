Michael L. Warren, age 58, of Beechgrove, died Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at
the home of his sister, Debbie Warren, after a brief battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Boyd Warren; a brother,
Ricky (Slim) Adcock and three sisters, July Baldauff, Pat Cartwright and
Bonnie Dodson.
He is survived by three sisters, Debbie Warren, Danita Thompson and her
husband, Jimmy and Nancy Freeman and her husband, Glenn and many nieces and
nephews.
Per Michael’s request, he will be cremated with no memorial services.
