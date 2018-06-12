Dr. Maurice Keith Butler MD, 93, passed from this life,
Saturday June 9, 2018, with his daughter Lorraine and son-in-law Alan at
his bedside. Dr. Butler was born in Washougal, WA on June 19, 1924 to
Elbert Arthur Butler and Lucy Erma Cochran Butler who preceded him in death.
He was of the Seventh Day Adventist Faith and attended Woodbury Seventh Day
Adventist Church. Dr. Butler served as a mission doctor for 12 years in
Mexico, where he established a nursing school and 10 years in Africa
providing people with medical assistance. A nature lover, master gardener,
linguist, he supported and furthered the education of young people. He
volunteered throughout his life and provided medical care for the needy and
educated people on health matters. He was U.S. Army Veteran of World War
II.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by: His loving wife
Virginia Jeanne Bentz Butler, Brother; Warren Butler, Sister; Ruth Palmer,
Half-Brothers; Elwyn and Stanley Butler.
He is survived by: Daughters; Lorraine (Alan) Humes of Morrison, Lucy J.
(B. Brooks) Fuller of Edmonton, KY, Sylvia (Arnold) Fischer of Elk City,
ID, Son; Daniel Alan (Ellen) Butler of Grand Ronde, OR. Six Grandchildren
and 4 Great-Grandchildren.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be made at www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home of Manchester in charge of arrangements