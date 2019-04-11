Mary M Hayworth of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, April 10, 2019
at Tennova Healthcare in Shelbyville at the age of 70 years. No services
are scheduled.
Mary, a native of Winchester, was the daughter of the late Allen and Alene
Green Hayworth. She is survived by children, Travis Hayworth of Enid, OK
and Tammie Keith (Vertie) of Tullahoma; brothers, Jerry Hayworth (Mary) of
Toledo and William Hayworth of Indianapolis; sisters, Deloris Hayworth of
Tullahoma and Brenda Hayworth of Toledo; grandchildren, Myohsha Keith,
Miciah Jernigan, Matthew and London Hayworth and great grandchildren,
Elijiah, Jonovan, D’Kaari and Nshaela Brooks and Ariyah and Ziyanna
Hayworth.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS