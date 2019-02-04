Mary Jo Payne passed this life on Saturday, February 2,
2019 at NHC of Tullahoma at the age of 70. Mrs. Payne requested no
memorial services be scheduled.
A native of Jackson, MI, she was the daughter of the late
Gerald and Jane Middlebrook Copeland. She loved flowers and gardening. She
enjoyed doing needlepoint and crewel work, loved going shipping and playing
the organ. Her favorite color was pink and she loved babies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a
daughter, Jodine Snapp.
Mrs. Payne is survived by her husband, Richard Payne of
Brooklyn, MI; son, Thomas James Haller and his wife, Clara of Napoleon, MI;
daughters, Kimberly Chapin and her husband, San Diego, CA; Janie Treinish
and her husband, Jack of Columbus, OH and Shannon Dickerson and her
husband, Larry of Winchester; brothers, Thomas Copeland and his wife,
Marion of North Dakota, Robert Copeland and his wife, Sidney of Jackson, MI
and Douglas Copeland and his wife, Kathy; sixteen grandchildren and three
great grandchildren.
