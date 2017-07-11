Mark J Ruskin of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, July 10, 2017 at his
residence at the age of 62 years. No services are scheduled.
Mr. Ruskin was born on September 28, 1954 in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of
the late Joseph John and Wilberta Levine Ruskin. He was a U S Air Force
veteran, serving during the Viet Nam war. Mr. Ruskin was employed by the
State of Tennessee as a Computer Data Programmer. He enjoyed woodworking,
fishing, target shooting and watching military movies and shows.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Ruskin of Tullahoma; one son, Joey Ruskin
of Estill Springs; one daughter, April Ruskin of Parker City, Utah and one
brother, Jerry Ruskin of Silver Springs, FL.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.