Mark E. McNutt Sr., age 58, of Fayetteville, passed this life on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at his home. No services are planned at this time.
A native of West Point, Mississippi, Mr. McNutt was the son of the late James and Billye Jean Hankins McNutt. He was an entrepreneur, loved music and playing guitar. He was a veteran of the U S Army and of the Baptist faith.
Mr. McNutt is survived by his wife, Natileigh Nichols McNutt of Fayetteville; two sons: Mark E. McNutt, Jr. of Fayetteville and Justyn McNutt of West Point, MS, a daughter: Samantha McNutt of Columbus, MS, two brothers: George “Arty” McNutt of West Point, MS and John McNutt of Hazel Green, AL and 8 grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. McNutt was preceded in death by a brother: James “Jimmy” McNutt, Jr.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements