Marie Elizabeth Day of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, November 20,
2018 at NHC of Tullahoma at the age of 70 years. No services are scheduled.
A native of Middletown, NY, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and
Beatrice Truex. She enjoyed drawing, painting and working puzzles. She
also enjoyed collecting David Winter cottages. She was an avid reader and
Stephen King was her favorite author.
She is survived by two sons, Karl Day and his fiancé Sandra Nunes of
Navarre, FL and Erik Day of Tullahoma and two grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.