Margaret Dolorese Rigsby 8/6/2017

Margaret Dolorese Rigsby passed away in Florida on August 3, 2017, with
her daughter, Tina Kay Phillips Winton at her side. Margaret was born on
August 29, 1938, to her parents, the late Harry Brown Phillips and Willie
Irene Wooten Phillips in Hillsboro, TN. She was also preceded in death by
her ex-husband, Burl Killian Rigsby.
Ms. Margaret was a 35 year member of the Coffee County Rescue Squad. She
worked as an EMA Assistant Director in Coffee County. After retirement,
she enjoyed sewing, reading, fishing, having a Diet Sun-Drop, she loved
her cat, Snuggles ;and most of all her grandchildren. Margaret
moved to Florida last August to live with her daughter Tina Winton until
her death.
Margaret is survived by a brother, Windell Leroy ;Pete ; Phillips,
daughter; Tina Kay Phillips Winton, adopted daughter, Connie Lou Bristol,
three grandchildren; Margaret Hope; Maggie; George of Starke, FL,
Josie Marese Taylor of Manchester, TN, Allie Nicole Taylor of Manchester,
TN, and Linda Forrester, a special friend.
VISITATION: August 5, 2017, Saturday, 5 – 8:00 P.M. and August 6, Sunday,
12:00 – 2:00 P.M. at the Central Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway,
Manchester, TN
FUNERAL: August 6, 2017, Sunday, 2:00 P.M.
BURIAL: Hillsboro Presbyterian Church Cemetery
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.
