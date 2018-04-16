Marcy Francine Worley Ross of Fayetteville passed away on Sunday, April 15,
2018 at Tennova Healthcare – Shelbyville at the age of 50 years. Memorial
Services will be announced at a later date.
Mrs. Ross, a native of Albany, GA, was the daughter of the late Hal A
Worley Sr. and the late Phyllis McAnally Worley. She had lived in
Huntsville, AL and was a 1986 graduate of Huntsville High School and worked
at Kroger. She enjoyed crafts, especially latch hooking. She also enjoyed
playing games with her children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by grandparents,
Ogden and Ethel McAnally; step-daughter, Rebecca Ross Fry and three
grandchildren, Jerimiah, Jordan and Joshua.
Mrs. Ross is survived by her husband, Kenneth Joseph Ross of Fayetteville;
daughters, Christina Allison Worley of Chelsea, AL, Rachel Ross Kilpatrick
and her husband, Matthew of Tuscumbia, AL; son, Victor James Ross of
Fayetteville; brother, Hal A. “Butch” Worley Jr. and his wife, Lahoma of
Chelsea, AL; one niece, Natalie Worley of Chelsea, AL and five
grandchildren, Shawn, Rebecca, Nathan, Kallie and Kourtney.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements