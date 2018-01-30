Lynn Thomas Scott, of Fayetteville, passed away Tuesday, January 30, 2018
at Tennova Healthcare – Harton at the age of 71 years. No services are
scheduled.
Mr. Scott, a native of Fayetteville, was the son of the late Robert H. and
Mary Pollock Scott. He enjoyed working on his farm and attending farm
implement auctions.
He is survived by two sons, Rory Scott and his wife, Michelle of Nashville
and Alex Scott and his wife, Jennifer of Lynchburg; daughter, Shana Parker
and her husband, Chris of Fayetteville; brother, Buddy Scott of
Fayetteville; sister, Bobby Clevenger of Fayetteville; five grandchildren,
Kevin, Allison, AJ, Craig and Kellie and six great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.