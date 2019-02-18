Louise Brown of Lewisburg, passed this life on Saturday, February 16, 2019
at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia at the age of 86. No services
are scheduled.
Mrs. Brown enjoyed cooking and quilting.
She is survived by two sons, Harold Childress of Lewisburg and Richard
Childress; daughter, Helen Speakman and her husband, Rank of Florida; two
brothers, J W Holley of Texas and Ray Holley of Cornersville, TN and
numerous grandchildren.
