Lonnie James Barber was born on September 26, 1945, and died on December 4, 2017. Lonnie passed away peacefully at his home in Manchester, TN. He was born in Lodi, CA to James and Jackie (Lurleen) Barber. He served in the army in Germany from 1963-1966. He was the lead singer for the band The Renegades and he played a mean guitar. He was a true artist from painting, to blowing glass, and the beautiful handmade guitars he created. In 1986, he married Carol Jean Conway and she survives him. He is also survived by his mother, Lurleen (Jackie) Stinehart of Reno, NV; his sister, Darlene (Stinger) Lastinger of Reno, NV; brother, Larrel Gene Barber of Reno, NV; children, James (Jennifer) Barber of Vancouver, WA, Melissa (Robert) New of Vancouver, WA, and Micki Wright Slife of Sidney, OH. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Aaron and Nikolas Barber, Mariah, Mallory, Mia, and Easton Slife, and Jack New. He loved his grandchildren very much even the ones he adopted as his own. He will be greatly missed.
