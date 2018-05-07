Mrs. Linda Ruth Bohanon Wiser, age 72, of Lynchburg passed away at her residence on May 4, 2018 following an extended illness. In accordance with her wishes no services are currently planned.
A native of Davidson County, she was the daughter of the late Isaiah Columbus and Eva Mae Wylie Bohanon. Mrs. Wiser was a retired retail clerk.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, James Wade Bohanon.
Mrs. Wiser is survived by daughters, Joyce Parkes of Pelham, TN and Stephanie Weddington and husband Jimmy of Lynchburg, TN, a sister, Joyce Barrett , three brothers, David, George and Bill Bohanon, three grandchildren, Dawn Dishroon, Nathan Haynes, and Zachary Weddington and two-great grandchildren.
