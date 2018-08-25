Lillie D Perry of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, August 24, 2018 at
her residence at the age of 70 years. A Celebration of Life service will be
scheduled at a later time.
A native of Winchester, she was the daughter of the late James and May
Lindley Sons. She loved music and enjoyed singing. She also enjoyed
reading, especially her Bible.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Randell Perry; son, Christopher Jacobs; brothers, Jimmy, Richard, Freddy
and Kenneth Sons and sisters, Lula Haddon, Maryann Mitchell and Alice
Moorehead.
Mrs. Perry is survived by daughter, Christy Jones of Tullahoma; sister,
Carolyn Brazil of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Joshua and Hannah Jones and
great grandchildren, Briar Jones and Canaan Trammell.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.