Leslie Anne Gardner, 43, a resident of Tullahoma, TN passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2017, at her residence. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later time in New Orleans, LA.
A native of Middletown, CT, she was the daughter of Donald and Virginia McKinney Gardner of Tullahoma. Leslie was an artist and a very creative person. She enjoyed glasswork, jewelry making and woodworking. She loved old movies and could quote all the famous lines. She especially loved her dog, Milton, a Portuguese Water Dog.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by two sisters, Cindy Gardner and her husband, Adam Feibelman of New Orleans and Kristie Gardner of Tullahoma.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.