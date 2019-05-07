Leonard “Buddy” Smead, Jr.

Funeral services for Leonard C. “Buddy” Smead Jr. will be conducted Sunday, May 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with grandson Dustin Murray officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Sunday at the funeral home.
Leonard C. “Buddy” Smead Jr. (Papa) was born April 10, 1927 in Camden, Arkansas. Leonard was the son of the late Leonard C. Smead and Lillian Williamson Smead. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Jane Todd Smead; a sister, Mary Smead Purifoy; brother-in-law, Louis B. Todd (Patricia); and niece, Sarah Purifoy. Mr. Smead is survived by his children, John C. “Jack” Smead (Patti) of Delray Beach, FL, and Ruth Smead “Toddy” Murray (Johnny) of McMinnville; grandchildren; Dustin Murray (Erin Stubblefield) of Manchester, Todd Murray (Diana) of Tullahoma, and April Field of Delray Beach FL; great grandchildren ; Ethan Abplanalp, Beau Murray, Jacy Kate Murray, Makayla Murray; one niece, Trish Todd Kelly (Sean) Brooklyn, NY; nephews; Jim Todd (Bonnie) of Nashville, Louis B. Todd III (Julie) of Atlanta, and Steve Purifoy of Benton, Ark; several great nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Mr. Smead was a member for over 50 years of the John B. Garrett Masonic Lodge # 711 and Scottish Rite. Buddy was a veteran of the Army Signal Corp, 844th Signal Radio Ft. Gordon, GA. Korean War 1950-1952.
Buddy graduated high school in the class of 1945 in Camden, Arkansas. He was quite active in school, being Class President his Freshman and Sophomore years, and President of the student body his Senior year. He participated in track, football, and was the captain of his basketball team. After high school, he attended Henderson State College in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, and the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
In 1949 Leonard moved to Nashville, TN, and began a career with General Electric. After thirty years with the company he retired as regional sales manager in 1979. Upon retiring form G.E., he worked as sales manger for McQuiddy Office Supply, and as a manufacturer’s representative.
Buddy and Jane wanted to be near their grandsons, and moved to Manchester, TN. They had many happy years going to all the boys sporting events. Buddy was an avid golfer, enjoying many golf trips over the south with friends. He also collected music from the big band era of the 1940’s and 1950’s.
Leonard “Buddy” Smead, Jr.
