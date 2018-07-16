Laurice Anne Virtue Griffin, age 91, died Sunday, July 15, 2018 at the Life
Care Center of Tullahoma.
Mrs. Griffin was born on September 12, 1926 to Tressa and Lawrence Virtue
in Seattle, WA. She was raised by her grandmother on Whidbey Island,
WA. Laurice
was a “Rosie the Riveter” at Boeing during WW II. Later, she met a Navy
Sailor, Gerald Paul Griffin and they married in 1946. They moved to
Waukegan, IL and had two children.
Laurice went to night school to become a librarian. She worked at the high
school library, and then later, ran the church library in Texas where they
retired. Laurice had many talents and interests including 4-H, knitting,
crocheting, sewing, spinning yarn, lapidary stone jewelry and porcelain
dolls.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56
years, Gerald Paul Griffin and her sister, Janet Ketchum (Rod). She is
survived by daughter, Nancy Wolf (Bill); son, Bruce Griffin (Sheri); two
granddaughters, Joanne Case (Ray) and Paula Lester (Roy) and four great
grandchildren, Kristopher and Hannah Lendley, Dominick Carter and Katherine
Lester.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date in Fredericksburg, Texas.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.