Larry W. Anderson of Monteagle, TN
April 26, 1949 – July 1, 2018
A hard working man who believed in providing for his family by the sweat of
his brow. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.
His
life had become a greater testimony to those of us who knew him well.
Behold
old things are passed away. Ecclesiastes 7:1 The day of one’s death is
more precious than ones birth. He now rests in the arms of the Lord and
has found that peace that passeth all understanding. He was preceded in
death by his son, Aarron. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Anderson;
daughters, Lilly, Tilly and Sara; sons, Larry Jr. (Melissa), Anthony, Matt
1 (Amy), Eric, Matt 2-2 and Joseph (Elizabeth); sixteen grandchildren; god
son, Dwight Layne (Hollie) and his little fishing buddy, Boo Boo. No
service is planned, but the family will have a graveside memorial at a
later date.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.