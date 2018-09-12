Larry D Steele Sr. of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, September 11,
2018 at his residence at the age of 69. A Celebration of Life Service will
be scheduled at a later time.
A native of New York, he was the son of the late Mick and Mildred Sherwood
Steele. He had worked for many years for Worth as the Manager of the Wood
Bat Division. He was a member of the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church
of Lynchburg. He enjoyed woodworking.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Debra
Steele.
Mr. Steele is survived by son, Larry Steele Jr and his wife, Alma of Ormond
Beach, FL; daughter, Lisa Sonnenberg of Tullahoma; brothers, Gary Steele
and his wife, Carol of Zephyrhills, FL, Bill Steele and his wife, Dawn of
Dolgeville, NY and Rick Steele and his wife, Debbie of St. Johnsonville,
NY; sister, Donna Randall and her husband, Harold of Dolgeville, NY;
sister-in-laws, Patricia Stewart and her husband, Victor of Lynchburg and
Christine Floyd and her husband, Rick of Estill Springs and four
grandchildren, C J Carter, Jack Sonnenberg, Ariel Steele and Madison Steele.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.