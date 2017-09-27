Mr. Kevin Anthony Bitto passed away at Waters of Winchester on September 26, 2017 at the age of 62.
Mr. Bitto was born in Ft. Riley, Kansas on March 18, 1955 to the late Herman Joseph and Mary Elizabeth Armstrong Bitto.
He was a retired veteran of the United States Air Force and loved to play golf.
Mr. Bitto is survived by brothers Joseph Bitto and his wife Sara of Penbroke Pines, Florida and Brian Bitto and his wife Queenie of Pearl City, Hawaii. Also surviving is his sister Shelia Clark and her husband Robert of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.
Service are not scheduled for this time.
