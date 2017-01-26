Kenneth Oscar Edwards, born August 31, 1953 in Winchester, TN, passed away at his residence on January 23, 2017. A private burial will be held for the family. Manchester Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth Edwards was born in Winchester, Tennessee, the son of the late Jack Weldon Edwards and Adith Eleanor Lightfoot. He served his country in the Army in The Vietnam War. Kenneth worked as a carpenter for Lewis Construction.
He was proceeded in death by his father, Jack Weldon Edwards; mother, Adith Eleanor Lightfoot Edwards Dew; step-father, John Carlos Dew; brother, William Ray Edwards. He is survived by his daughter Janis Eleanor Edwards Muele; grandchildren, Garrett Baxter and Ashlyn Baxter; two brothers, Jack Richard (Mary) Edwards, and Anthony Troy Edwards; three sisters, Wanda Mae Keel, Joy (Hulin) Brown, Jennie Sue (Mitch) Dunlap; numerous nieces and nephews.
